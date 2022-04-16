Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 7,085 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 535 citizens, the second dose to 560, while the third dose and the next doses to 5,538 citizens. Some 452 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,589,438 vaccine doses were administered, 5,334,034 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,836,019 people - the second dose, 3,183,237 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 236,148 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.