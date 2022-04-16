MoD: Army units in liberated lands well-supplied

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani army units stationed in the liberated lands have been well-supplied with all necessary provisions, the Defence Ministry reported on April 15.

The duties of coordinating service and combat actions and improving the social and living conditions of the forces deployed in these territories are being carried out in a planned manner under the high command’s order, the report added.

“Modern military infrastructure facilities are being built and other necessary measures are being taken to further increase the combat capability of military personnel serving 24 hours a day in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, as well as to maintain a high level of combat readiness,” the ministry stressed.

It added that maintenance and repair centers, as well as battery workshops, are being built to keep military vehicles in good operating order. All conditions for auto repair and scheduled seasonal maintenance are available in the centers, which have been equipped with modern tools and technologies.

Auto vehicle problems that are discovered at maintenance and repair locations are quickly resolved in repair workshops and then the vehicles are returned to the units’ armament.

The repair stations have been provided with high-quality fuels and lubricants, as well as other necessary spare parts, and equipment to ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of vehicles.

Seasonal needs are met in order to maintain the high level of technical performance and operational readiness of military equipment and vehicles.

Moreover, a workshop manager, locksmith, welding and washing facilities, a rechargeable battery workshop, and an armored vehicle warehouse are all available at these stations. The rechargeable workshop has water distillation, charging, and storage rooms for the maintenance of batteries.

Work is underway to enhance the combat, morale, and psychological state of soldiers, as well as boost logistic assistance and improve social and living conditions on the liberated territories.

