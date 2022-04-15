Azerbaijan brings to justice those illegally intervening in apartments sale by State Housing Dev't Agency

By Trend

Persons illegally intervening in the sale of apartments of the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) have been brought to justice, Trend reports citing the joint statement of the State Security Service and MIDA.

There were cases of interference by various persons in the process of choosing apartments using special computer software in the sphere of information technologies at the second stage of the next project of MIDA - the Yasamal residential complex on March 30, 2022, when implementing the preferential sale of 442 apartments, the statement noted.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan was instructed to investigate this issue.

The State Security Service conducted a preliminary investigation and a criminal case was initiated under articles 273.3.1 and 273.3.2 (repeated unlawful interference in a computer system and computer data by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic.

During preliminary investigation, it was established that on March 30, citizens of Azerbaijan Mammadov Elchin, Hajiyev Ruslan, Huseynov Firudin, Latifzade Yunis, Abdullayev Tarlan and Mammadov Javid, colluded with other persons, gained access to the information system "Affordable Housing" of MIDA, having developed, adapted and applied special computer software in order to purchase housing on preferential terms in exchange for the money of persons who applied to them, the statement noted.

They deliberately re-changed computer data and illegally interfered with the process of choosing apartments, causing significant damage and limiting the right of citizens to receive preferential housing on general and equal terms, hindering the activities of government bodies, the statement added.

These persons have been brought to criminal responsibility as accused on suspicion of committing criminal acts under Articles 273.3.1 and 273.3.2 of the Criminal Code. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Currently, the State Security Service and the MIDA are taking the necessary legal measures on the above issues.

The results of the investigation will be announced to the public later, the statement said.