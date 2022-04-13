Country registers 16 new COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 13.

Some 41 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 792,305 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,416 patients have recovered, and 9,704 people have died. Currently, 185 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,343 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,755,203 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,567,201 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 8,233 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.