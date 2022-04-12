Country registers 36 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 12.

Some 24 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,289 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,375 patients have recovered, and 9,703 people have died. Currently, 211 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,775 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,750,860 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,558,968 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 9,660 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.