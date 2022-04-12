Minister details results of inspections after nightclub explosion

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

On the instruction of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Emergencies Minister Col-Gen Kamaladdin Heydarov convened a meeting to discuss the work done following the April 3 nightclub explosion in Baku.

Speaking about the explosion, the minister emphasized that the gross violations of fire safety rules, especially in gas facilities in public catering facilities, including those located in the basement and on the first floors of buildings, can lead to tragic consequences and become a source of potential danger at any time.

He noted that businessmen abuse the current procedure for conducting inspections in business entities by the Emergencies Ministry's supervisory authorities, and in some cases, they neglect safety rules.

“After the inspector of the State Fire Supervision Service of the ministry, who carried out control measures at a facility and identified shortcomings on the spot, including cases of illegal connection to a cylinder with liquid gas or to a gas pipeline, having completed the relevant documentation, leaves the facility, its owner again restores the illegal connection to this cylinder or to the gas pipeline, which ultimately led to the explosion,” he said.

The minister added that due to the lack of a specific mechanism related to the operation of gas cylinders, their removal and disposal during control activities inside the facility, in some cases it becomes impossible for the inspector to take the necessary measures.

“Therefore, control over the filling and operation of liquefied gas cylinders, the requirements of the rules for the technical safety of cylinders should be provided by the relevant authorities, and it’s also necessary to seriously counter the illegal use of gas in public catering facilities,” he said.

Moreover, Heydarov stressed the importance of taking the necessary measures in this area, given that inspection and checking of gas installations of consumers, gas lines, chimneys, as well as ventilation are the direct responsibilities of the Azerigas.

He underlined that taking into account all of the above, President Ilham Aliyev strictly instructed to deal with cases that can lead to emergencies in the catering sector, primarily with fire and explosion hazards, and in this context the use of liquefied gas cylinders and with illegal use of gas.

During the meeting, Heydarov also briefed on the current situation regarding public utilities, including gas facilities.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the relevant structures of the Emergencies Ministry, Baku mayor Eldar Azizov, Azerigas PA Director-General Ruslan Aliyev, Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov, Azerishig Deputy Chairman Hadi Ismayilov and Azersu Deputy Chairman Kocharli Hasanov.

It should be noted that four people have died and 37 got injured as a result of the explosion at the Location nightclub on the first floor of a residential building in Baku’s Sabail district at around 03:00, on April 3. In addition, 14 cars, one apartment and two non-residential facilities were damaged.



