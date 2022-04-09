Volume of natural gas consumption decreases in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Consumption of natural gas by subscribers-individuals has decreased by 60 million cubic meters and by legal entities - by more than 307 million cubic meters, General Director of Azerigaz Production Union Ruslan Aliyev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Azerigaz Production Union received 3.276 billion cubic meters of gas in the first quarter of 2022, Aliyev said.

Azerigaz Production Union received 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas in March 2022, he noted.

A total of 706 million cubic meters of gas was received for industry and 2.5 billion cubic meters for the population from January through March 2022, Aliyev added.

The consumption of natural gas by industrial enterprises amounted to 251 million cubic meters in March 2022 and by subscribers from the population category - 763 million cubic meters, he said.

According to him, Azerigaz Production Union has received an additional 247 million cubic meters of natural gas since the beginning of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.



