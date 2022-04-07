Northwest wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku on April 8. Northwest wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the regions. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +20- +25 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +0-5 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime.