Some 20,000 unemployed get jobs in 2022

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry has provided jobs for around 20,000 unemployed and job seekers in the first quarter of 2022.

Of those involved in the active employment program, 11,100 were provided with suitable jobs, while about 4,094 people were involved in the self-employment program to start small businesses. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

The agency also involved 731 unemployed people in vocational training in the first quarter. Within the framework of cooperation with employers, these people were provided with advanced training courses in various areas and work was started to provide them with employment.

At the same time earlier it was reported that 627 employers have signed up for the Employment Marathon, and there are 4,363 available positions.

It should be noted that the Employment Marathon aims to help people affected by the Second Karabakh War find work.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.