Country registers 6 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 6 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 4.

Some 17 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 792,067 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,040 patients have recovered, 9,698 people have died. Currently, 329 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,106 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,716,463 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,491,580 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 3 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.