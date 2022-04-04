SOCAR strengthens safety measures due to deterioration of weather conditions

By Trend

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has strengthened safety measures at its open offshore and onshore production sites due to deterioration of weather conditions, Trend reports via SOCAR.

According to the company, for this reason, restrictions have been introduced on the performance of some work, and appropriate measures have been taken to protect the health of workers within the framework of labor legislation.

As part of the safety measures, the workers were evacuated, the company said.

At the same time, information and educational work is being carried out in all areas, the current situation is under constant control, added SOCAR.