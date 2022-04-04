Baku awaits rainless and cloudy weather

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 5. It will be foggy in some places in the evening. Northwest wind will be followed by the mild northeast wind in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-10 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +14-16 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-65 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. However, it might rain in some northern regions in the evening hours. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +7-12 °C at night, +17-22 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime.