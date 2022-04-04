Construction of schools underway in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is constructing new schools in its lands liberated from Armenia's 30-year occupation, Trend has reported citing the Education Ministry.

The ministry published information on the relevant construction projects, the report added.

Schools for 960 students are being built in Shusha and Aghdam as part of the project.

In Zangilan's Aghali village, a secondary school for 288 students is being constructed as part of the "smart village" initiative.

In addition, design estimates for the construction of a secondary school for 960 students in the cities of Jabrayil and Fuzuli, as well as the renovation of a school for 144 students in the Sugovushan settlement, are being developed.

As part of the National Action Plan for 2020-2022, a first "smart village" project covering Zangilan's Aghali I, II, and III villages is planned.

The project will be implemented mainly on five components - housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy.

Initially, 200 individual houses will be built using innovative building materials. In addition, smart technologies will be used to create engineering communications and heating systems in homes.

In addition, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, as will tourism infrastructure.

Alternative energy sources will be installed in all residential buildings, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, as well as agricultural processing and production facilities.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.