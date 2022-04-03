Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, State Agency for Health and Medical Affairs issue joint statement on nightclub blast

By Trend

A total of 31 people were injured, one person died as a result of the explosion in the nightclub in Sabayil district of Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

It is stated in the joint statement of the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Mandatory Social Insurance and the Unit for the Management of Medical Territorial Departments (TABIB).

According to the information, seven people were placed in an intensive care unit, including three who are in critical condition, 10 are in moderately stable condition, six - in stable condition.

Other victims were discharged home.

Two foreigners were injured as a result of the explosion.

A citizen of Italy was delivered to the Republican Clinical Hospital with traumatic jaw disease, his condition is stable.

A Senegalese citizen was delivered to the Narimanov Medical Center, his condition is assessed as critical.