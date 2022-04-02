State Road Agency launches new project in iberated territories

By Trend

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is carrying out large-scale work to restore road infrastructure in the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

Work is also ongoing on installation of information signs indicating directions and distances to the liberated territories as an important part of this process.

Signs are being installed on the roads, including the entrances to the country, informing about the distance, along with the capital Baku, including to the historical cultural center of Azerbaijan - the city of Shusha.

Information signs were installed on the main highways at the Samur checkpoint on the Baku-Guba-state border with Russia highway, the Red Bridge checkpoint on the Baku-Alat-Gazakh highway-state border with Georgia and the Astara checkpoint on the highway Alyat-Astara is the state border with Iran.

Similar signs will be placed at the Agbend checkpoint on the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agband-Zangazur highway, the Mazymchay checkpoint on the Yevlakh-Zagatala-state border with Georgia highway, the Bilasuvar checkpoint on the Alyat-Astara-state border with Iran, the Yalama checkpoint on the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama highway - the state border with Russia, the Sadykhly checkpoint on the Agstafa-Poylu highway - the state border with Georgia, also on the section of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-state border with Georgia road.

At the same time, work is underway to install information signs indicating the distance to city and regional centers located in the liberated territories, and to replace old signs on all main roads.