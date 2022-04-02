Anar Karimov: TURKSOY's choice proves that Shusha belongs to Turkic world

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A special program and preparations will be carried out within Shusha-Turkic World's 2023 Cultural Capital.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov told journalists after the meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states.

"TURKSOY's meeting and selection have once again proved that Shusha belongs to the Turkic world. We believe that Shusha will significantly contribute to the Turkic heritage through its rich culture and history. A special program and preparations will be carried out within Shusha-Turkic World's 2023 Cultural Capital," said Karimov.

"Today we are witnessing the major historical events. We are proud that Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital, has been chosen as the Turkic World's 2023 Cultural Capital," he said.

He stressed the importance of the event adding that Shusha city, the pearl of the national culture, is also the symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Anar Karimov pointed out that the intentions of the Armenians, who have been trying to destroy the Karabakh cultural heritage for nearly thirty years, have failed and the city is reviving and coming back to life.

The Culture Minister expressed his confidence that Shusha will be remembered as a capital in 2023 with a number of innovations.

"I believe that 2023 will be one of the unforgettable years for both Azerbaijan and the Turkic world," he concluded.

Notably, Shusha is often considered the cradle of Azerbaijan's music and poetry.

By the presidential order, 2022 has been declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

In response to the announcement, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry is planning a number of cultural events and projects.

Many cultural projects will be carried out by the Culture Ministry in order to revitalize Shusha's cultural traditions. Khari Bulbul Music Festival, Vagif Poetry Days, Khurshidbanu Natavan Festival of Poetry, Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival and other cultural events will be held in Shusha this year.