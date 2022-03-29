Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent Novruz gifts to low-income families [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Some 500 Novruz holiday gifts have been handed over to children from low-income families at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President, IDEA Public Association's founder Leyla Aliyeva. The holiday gifts were distributed in the remote villages.

Animators dressed as Kosa and Kechal, known as the main Novruz characters, surprised the children with a fascinating show.

Since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

The Foundation pays great attention to low-income families and people in need of special care. It regularly implements various projects in this direction.

Over the past years, thousands of families in need of social assistance received gifts for the New Year, Novruz and Eid al-Adha.