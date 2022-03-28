TODAY.AZ / Society

Victory under leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief opened historic page for revival of our culture in Karabakh - Azerbaijani President's special rep

27 March 2022 [22:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The victory achieved under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev opened a historic page for the revival of our culture in Karabakh, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (with the exception of the Shusha region) Emin Huseynov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The 27th March is the World Theater Day. The victory achieved under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief opened a historic page for the revival of our culture in Karabakh. Our theaters, which were subjected to Armenian vandalism in Karabakh, will soon reopen", - Huseynov twitted.

