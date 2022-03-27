Azerbaijan confirms 55 more COVID-19 cases, 100 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 55 new COVID-19 cases, 100 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,750 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,741 of them have recovered, and 9,681 people have died. Currently, 328 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,313 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,685,296 tests have been conducted so far.