Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 6,854 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 345 citizens, the second one to 750 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 5,391 citizens. Some 368 citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,395,825 vaccine doses were administered, 5,320,787 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,817,513 people - the second dose, 3,031,776 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 225,749 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.