Gas will be supplied to Khankendi and other nearby settlements on March 28 - Azerigaz

By Trend

The malfunction of gas distribution lines, which have been operating without maintenance for many years, in the territories included in the Karabakh economic region, has caused problems with gas supply in recent days, Trend reports citing Azerigaz Production Association.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the Azerigaz employees sent to the site are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the accident on the terrain with difficult relief.

"On March 28, the supply of natural gas to Khankendi and other nearby settlements will be restored, and first of all, test work will be carried out. In this regard, consumers are advised to be careful when using natural gas and strictly observe technical safety rules.

The supply of natural gas to the territory of the Karabakh economic region will be fully restored after the completion of test work on March 29."