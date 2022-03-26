Second Karabakh War participants awarded in Nakhchivan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khailov

The Second Karabakh War (2020) participants of the Nakhchivan Garrison have been awarded medals in line with the presidential order signed on June 24, 2021, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Initially, the martyrs were commemorated and the Azerbaijani National Anthem was played at the ceremony, the report added.

Addressing the ceremony, Commander of the Nakhchivan Garrison, Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev spoke about the army-building policy carried out in the country and the victory achieved during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Mustafayev said that as a result of the successful continuation of the army-building policy, Azerbaijani people fought hard for their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The history, which was written in the 44-day war, is not only a solid foundation for the development of Azerbaijan, but also an important factor in ensuring lasting peace and security in the region, he stressed.

"Nakhchivanis took an active part in the Second Karabakh War as citizens of all other regions ... Along with servicemen from all other regions, Nakhchivanis also showed great heroism and selflessness in the liberation of our lands, gave martyrs," Mustafayev underlined citing Azerbaijani President Ilham ALiyev.

Speaking about Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly relations and military cooperation, Mustafayev stressed the importance of the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations" signed on June 15, 2021 for the Caucasus region.

He also underlined the importance of the declaration for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic taking account its special geographical location.

Speaking at the event, participants of the 44-day war, Captain Uzeyir Novruzov and Senior Lieutenant Fariz Babayev shared their impressions of the battles and spoke about the care provided to war veterans and the families of martyrs.

Furthermore, the participants of the 44-day war were awarded medals for the liberation of Khojavand, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Agdam regions.

The awarding ceremony ended with a solemn parade of personnel.