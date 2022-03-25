Azerbaijan confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases, 91 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,604 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,394 of them have recovered, and 9,672 people have died. Currently, 538 people are under treatment in special hospitals.