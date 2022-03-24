Azerbaijan continues creating green corridors - deputy minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan continues creating green corridors, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev said that despite the non-working days, the ministry is working as part of the spring planting of trees.

“The work is underway to create green corridors on the Absheron Peninsula,” the deputy minister added. “A green corridor is being created on a 60-hectare area between the road and the lake in Khojasan. More than 3,000 trees corresponding to the local climate have been planted in this area over the past three days.”

Aliyev said that trees have been planted on a 75-hectare area located between Khojasan Lake and the road leading from the Meyveli shopping center to the Baku branch of Moscow State University over the past two years.

“Another landscaping project is being implemented in Mushfigabad settlement,” the deputy minister said. “Trees are planned to be planted on an about 50 hectare-area there in summer.”