Azerbaijan, Int'l Telecommunication Union to expand ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan-ITU ties have been discussed within the meeting of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva.

Deputy Minister of the Azerbaijan Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov and Secretary General of the ITU Houlin Zhao praised the development of the Azerbaijan-ITU ties at a high level.

The Deputy Minister noted that Azerbaijan, as a member of the ITU Council, took an active part in the organization's work and cooperated closely with the three ITU bureaus.

The sides stressed the importance of further expanding partnership in accordance with the existing potential.

The meeting also discussed issues of preparation for the plenipotentiary conference to be held in Bucharest at the end of 2022.

In conclusion, Secretary General Houlin Zhao wished Azerbaijan every success in the elections to the ITU Council and the Radio Regulation Board (RRB).

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies – ICTs.

Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, ITU allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.