Azerbaijan confirms 112 more COVID-19 cases, 234 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 112 new COVID-19 cases, 234 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,288 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 780,536 of them have recovered, and 9,647 people have died. Currently, 1,105 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,153 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,656,940 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 18,052 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 18.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 835 citizens, the second one to 1,981 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 14,417 citizens. Some 819 citizens was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,338,542 vaccine doses were administered, 5,317,920 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,811,119 people - the second dose, 2,986,755 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 222,748 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.