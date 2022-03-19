Baku awaits rainy weather

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be occasionally rainy in Baku on March 19. Northwest wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1-3°C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +1-3 °Cat night and +5-8 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in Baku. Snow will fall in the mountainous regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +6-11 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.