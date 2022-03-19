Baku awaits rainy weather

TODAY.AZ / Society

18 March 2022 [22:00] - TODAY.AZ

The weather is expected to be occasionally rainy in Baku on March 19. Northwest wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1-3°C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +1-3 °Cat night and +5-8 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in Baku. Snow will fall in the mountainous regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +6-11 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and  -10 °C at night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.

