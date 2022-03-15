Northwest wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on March 16. It will be snowing tomorrow on the Absheron peninsula. Northwest wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be up to +5 °C at night, +2 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the country's regions. It might snow in the mountainous areas. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature in the regions will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be will be -8 °C and -13 °C at night, -3 °C and -8 °C in the daytime.