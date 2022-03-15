Country celebrates Last Tuesday before spring arrival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Uncurling from dark winter days, Azerbaijani people are looking forward the spring arrival.

The country is getting ready for Novruz, one of the country's most anticipated holidays.

The four Tuesdays in the run up to Novruz symbolize the four elements called Water Tuesday, Fire Tuesday, Wind Tuesday and Earth Tuesday.

Today Azerbaijan is celebrating the last Tuesday before Novruz spring holiday.

Celebrating the Earth Tuesday, the ancestors gave tribute to mother earth, its wealth, and bounty.

This day is full of rituals that symbolize prosperity in the coming year. The Earth Tuesday is a symbol of the awakening earth.

Fire jumping

In the villages, each family lit torches on the roof of their house, according to the number of members of their family. Today, instead of torches, candles are lit in houses.

Every family member should jump over a burning fire, while saying the following words: "Let all my hardships burn in the fire".

After the fire goes out, young people pour ashes t on the outskirts of the village or on the road to get rid of all hardships.

Fortune telling and rituals

On Earth Tuesday, unmarried girls throw black coins, which are a symbol of bad luck, into a water-filled jug during the daytime in order to find their perfect match. In the evening, before sunset, they pour this water with the coins outside.

On this evening, all the young ladies who want to get married put a padlock on their chests and before sunset go to the crossroads of four roads, saying: "Hey, my happiness come to me, open the lock and set me free".

Before sleeping, young ladies make a wish. In the middle of the night, they get up, light a candle and go to the mirror. It is believed that a young lady will see her betrothed in the mirror.

Before going to bed, a young girl and a boy eat a salty flatbread called "duzlu chorek". According to popular beliefs, a life partner will bring water in the dream.

Another popular fortune-telling also answers to the question of the marriage.

By the number of times the ring will be knocking on the glass' wall, girls determine the age they will reach when they get married.