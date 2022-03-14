Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be rainy in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on March 15. Mild northeast wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-4 °C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather will be observed in the country's regions. It might snow in the mountainous areas. The precipitation might intensify. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be -1 °C and +4 °C at night, +4-7 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -8 °C and -13 °C at night, -3 °C and -8 °C in the daytime.