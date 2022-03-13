Country registers 192 new COVID-19 cases, 406 recoveries

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan registered 192 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 13.

Some 406 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 790 767 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 779 417 patients have recovered, 9 61 people have died. Currently, 1 739 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4 435 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6 632 882 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,246,942 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 22,070 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.