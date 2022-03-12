Police seize about 10 kg of drugs in northern region

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Balakan region police department has seized about 10 kg of drugs in an operation carried out in the region, the Interior Ministry Shaki regional group press service has told Azertag.

Baku residents Nurlan Rzayev and Elchin Karakmazli, who have been convicted several times before, as well as Sumgayit resident Zaur Rzayev were detained for acquiring large quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances smuggled into the country and selling them online, the report added.

Rzayev's car was searched, and 7.4 kilograms of dried marijuana, approximately 2 kilograms of heroin, and 312 grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, were seized.

During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Rzayev was involved in drug trafficking by a drug dealer living in one of Azerbaijan's neighboring countries who smuggles drugs into the country.

The foreigner previously asked Rzayev to smuggle drugs from Balakan region to Georgia in exchange for AZN 5,000 ($3,000). However, Rzayev and his friends were apprehended by police while attempting to obtain the drugs from the indicated locations.

The detainees were handed over to the investigation, along with material evidence, and the investigation is underway.



