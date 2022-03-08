Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 431 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 431 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,481 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 775,706 of them have recovered, and 9,531 people have died. Currently, 4,244 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,512 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,603,318 tests have been conducted so far.

Some five people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Five citizens were vaccinated with the third dose and the next doses.

Totally, up until now, 13,159,756 vaccine doses were administered, 5,308,772 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,795,324 people - the second dose, 2,842,070 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 213,590 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.