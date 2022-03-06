AZAL and Buta Airways suspend all flights to cities of Russian Federation

By Trend

Starting March 6, flights of Russian airlines to Azerbaijan are suspended for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

This is also due to the latest changes in the international aviation insurance and reinsurance market related to sanctions. These changes also affected the activities of the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL). In the current situation, AZAL and insurance companies need to analyze in detail the changed situation, evaluate all negative and positive impacts, study all possible changes in their policies.

Flight safety is one of the cornerstones of AZAL's policy. The lack of full-fledged insurance when making international flights creates unreasonable risks for citizens.

In connection with the above, the Azerbaijani airlines AZAL and Buta Airways suspend all flights to the cities of the Russian Federation from 08:00 (GMT +4) on March 6.

Passengers of canceled flights have the right to change the date of departure or refund the cost of tickets without applying fines.