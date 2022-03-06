Certificates of return of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine to be issued duty-free - MFA

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has disseminated information in connection with the issuance of certificates of return of citizens evacuated from Ukraine, Trend reports citing the press service of ministry.

In accordance with the decision of the government of Azerbaijan, for the entry into the country of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated through third countries in connection with the situation in Ukraine, from March 3, 2022, certificates of their return to their homeland will be issued duty-free.