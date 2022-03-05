Emergencies Ministry officers seize ammunition in Baku district

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Officers from Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry seized a batch of ammunition in Baku's Garadagh district, Azertag reported on March 4.

Following an inspection of the ammunition storage area in Garadagh, the ministry's mobile team specialists discovered two 125 mm BK-14M shells, two 125 mm OF-26 shells, one PQ-9 jet grenade, three OQ-9, one OQ-7V training grenade, nine PQ-9 jet grenades, and 33 PQ-7 VM and OQ-9 grenade parts.

The ammunition was removed from the area for defusing by rescue team specialists.

During the additional search at the scene and in the surrounding area, no other dangerous or suspicious objects were discovered.