Azerbaijani Parliament approves bill on reduction of fees for TV broadcasters

Bills for amendments to the laws "On state duty" and "On licenses and permits" at the Azerbaijani Parliament have been discussed.

The amendments to both laws were prepared in connection with the law "On media" and the classification of subjects of audiovisual media, determined by this law.

The MPs proposed to amend Article 22 of the law "On state duty". So, the words "republican television broadcasting" were proposed to be replaced by the words "republican terrestrial television broadcaster" and set the state fee is at 5,000 manat ($2,940), which is 10 times less than the previous amount. In other articles, the proposed amendments to both laws have mostly clarifying character.

Following discussions, the amendments were put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.