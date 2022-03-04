Azerbaijan files criminal case following accident with military car

By Trend

A criminal case on an accident with a military car has been initiated in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

“Proceeding from the information, the employees of the Aghdam Military Prosecutor's Office inspected the scene, took testimony and conducted other corresponding actions,” the message said.

“A criminal case has been initiated in the Aghdam Military Prosecutor's Office upon Article 351.2 (violation of the rules of driving and using military or special cars or military equipment, resulting in the fatal case by negligence) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, witnesses have been interrogated, corresponding expertise has been arranged and other necessary investigative actions have been carried out,” the message said.

According to the message, the investigation is underway. All measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law.