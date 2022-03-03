By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists forecast cloudy weather in Baku on March 4. Fog and drizzle are also expected tomorrow. South wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-8°C at night, +10-15°C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8°C at night, +12-14°C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 761 mm to 749 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Variable precipitation is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous regions. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify at times.

The air temperature in the regions will be +4-8°C at night, +13-18°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-8 °C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.