Baku awaits foggy weather

Baku awaits changeable cloudy and foggy weather on March 3. Drizzle is expected on the Absheron peninsula. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-8 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 749 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Show is forecasted in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the morning and night hours. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature in the regions will be +4-8 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-8 °C at night and +5-10 °C in the daytime.