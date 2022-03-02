Azerbaijan recommends bill on Food Safety for discussion at plenary session of parliament

By Trend

The bill "On Food Safety" was discussed at the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Agrarian Policy Committee Chairman Tahir Rzayev, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Javad Gasimov, Head of the Standardization, Technical Regulation and Certification Department of the Ministry of Economy Ilgar Hasanov, Vice President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic Vugar Zeynalov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association Bashir Guliyev and others attended the meeting.

The bill was recommended for discussion in the first reading at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.