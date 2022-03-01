Country registers 832 new COVID-19 cases, 2,329 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 832 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 1.

Some 2,329 patients have recovered and 21 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 786,502 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 767,702 patients have recovered, 9,438 people have died. Currently, 9,362 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,865 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,563,829 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,017,868 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 35,481 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.