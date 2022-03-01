Providing women with opportunity to study at military high schools proposed in Azerbaijan

By Trend

It was proposed to provide women with the opportunity to study at higher military schools In Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the report of the human rights ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021.

It is proposed to provide them with the opportunity to enter specialized higher military schools in order to ensure equality and the right of women to education, the document says.

The report also proposes to involve professional specialists and military medical commissions operating in the local structures of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service of Azerbaijan Republic, in order to effectively protect the rights of conscripts and ensure the health of the personnel of the Armed Forces, also strengthening control over the activities of these commissions.