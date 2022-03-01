Azerbaijan issues annual human rights protection report

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has issued the 2021 Annual Report on human rights protection in Azerbaijan, the ombudsman office has reported on its website.

The Annual Report highlights the situation with the restoration of the rights and freedoms enshrined in the constitution and international treaties to which Azerbaijan is bound, as well as their violations by state bodies and municipalities, officials, actions to prevent human rights violations, outcomes of legal education and scientific-analytical work, cooperation between public and civil society organizations, international cooperation, suggestions, and recommendations to ensure further and effective protection of human and citizen rights.

The report was submitted to President Ilham Aliyev and relevant state agencies provided by the Constitutional Law on 28 February 2022.

It was also presented to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, and the Prosecutor-General's Office

The report will be made public following the report's hearing in parliament.

The commissioner submits her annual report to the Azerbaijani president no later than two months after the end of each year and speaks about it in front of the Azerbaijani parliament.