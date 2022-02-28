Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on March 1.

It will be foggy on the Absheron Peninsula. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C at night, +10-14 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the eastern regions at night and in the morning. The weather will be foggy in some regions. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +3 -8 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -0-5 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.