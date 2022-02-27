Azerbaijan reconstructes water supply and sewerage systems in Aghdam

By Trend





A meeting of the working group created to prepare the feasibility study and preliminary design documents for building the drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Aghdam was held proceeding from the information received from the Coordinating Headquarters, established to solve the issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

The employees and specialists of Azersu OJSC and other state structures that are part of the working group attended the meeting in Aghdam district.

The information on the work conducted to restore the water supply system in Aghdam district was discussed during the meeting. After the liberation of the lands, the work was carried out to provide settlements with drinking water.

The water and sewer lines were laid in Aghdam district, a reservoir, a pumping station and filtration facilities were built as part of the monitoring center construction project.

The process of drilling a new sub-artesian well was launched in Khidirly village of Aghdam district, from which water supply lines were laid.

Moreover, the presentation of promising projects for the reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Aghdam, the use of innovative technologies in this district and the assessment of their impact on the environment was held.

While preparing the Aghdam water supply project, the needs of the population for drinking water, industrial and tourist opportunities will be taken into account.

The issues on the creation of water supply lines, wastewater and rainwater management in Aghdam city, the use of innovative technologies in this district were also discussed at the meeting.