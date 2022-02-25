By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits foggy weather on February 25. Drizzle is also expected tomorrow. South wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be + 5-7 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 mmHg to 758 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Precipitation is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The air temperature in the regions will be + 2-7 °C, +12-17 °C.

In the mountains, the temperature will be - 3-8 °C at night, + 5-10 °C in the daytime.