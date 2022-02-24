Azerbaijan reveals passenger traffic to liberated areas

By Trend

Regular bus trips have been carried out since January 24 to Azerbaijan's Shusha and Aghdam cities [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], which have great historical significance and cultural and spiritual value for the Azerbaijani people, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, so far, 44 bus trips have been carried out to the liberated territories, and 1,967 passengers have been transported.

Baku-Shusha-Baku bus trips are operated three times a week, and Baku-Aghdam-Baku - twice a week from the Baku International and Intercity Bus Station.