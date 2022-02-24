Azerbaijan confirms 1,979 more COVID-19 cases, 7,198 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 7,198 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 779,783 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 749,524 of them have recovered, and 9,307 people have died. Currently, 20,952 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,506 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,511,864 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 36,141 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,502 citizens, the second dose into 1,770 citizens, the third and more dose - into 29,929 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,940.

Totally, up until now, 12,864,217 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,290,799 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,778,777 people - the second dose, 2,596,563 people - the third and more dose, and 198,078 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.