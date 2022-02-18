Head of company that owns trucks that blocked road in Baku detained

By Trend

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan commented on the information about the search in the houses of truck drivers who blocked one of the roads in Baku today.

The head of the press service of the ministry, police colonel Ehsan Zahidov told Trend that human rights activist Rufat Safarov claimed that "people in black masks" entered the house of the head of R Group Azerbaijan LLC Ramish Jafarov.

"All of this has no basis. No unknown persons in "black masks" entered his house or office. Zakiran Jafarov, father of Ramish Jafarov, wants to justify his son, because of which thousands of people were late for work today. Ramish Jafarov was provided with a lawyer and his rights were explained. He was detained, an investigation is underway, the results of which will give a legal assessment of his actions," added Zahidov.

The head of R Group Azerbaijan LLC Ramish Jafarov, drivers Miralam Mammadov, Bakhtiyar Mammadov and Elvin Melikov, who created an artificial traffic jam this morning on one of the busy avenues of the Narimanov district of the capital, said earlier that they regret their act.

Investigation continues.